Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

