Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 117,382 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,382 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

