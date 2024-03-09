Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 188,027 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,027 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 371,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

