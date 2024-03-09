Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 26 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $561.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

