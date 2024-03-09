Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 290 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

