Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Sells C$302,532.72 in Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMO opened at C$126.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.70. The stock has a market cap of C$92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.39.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

