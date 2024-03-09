Barclays Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.49. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

