Barclays Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $260.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.84. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,047 shares of company stock worth $9,774,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

