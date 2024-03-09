Barclays Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $68.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.57.

SE stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $60,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

