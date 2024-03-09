Barclays Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $13.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.18.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.82. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after buying an additional 225,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.