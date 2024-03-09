Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.330-5.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.5 billion-$51.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

