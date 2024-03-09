Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BLCM opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

