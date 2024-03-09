Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 57,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,958,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $152.45.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

