Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,547 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,004. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $80.78.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

