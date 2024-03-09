Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

