Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $126.83. 174,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

