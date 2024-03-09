Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.99. 3,151,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,891. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

