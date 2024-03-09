Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. 3,549,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

