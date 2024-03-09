Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.95. 1,665,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.