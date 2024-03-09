Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $692,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $24.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $699.21. 1,121,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.08 and its 200-day moving average is $549.07. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

