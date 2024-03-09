Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.87 and its 200-day moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,970 shares of company stock valued at $67,487,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

