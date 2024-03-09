Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.29. 724,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,515. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.