Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $959,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 24.8% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 7,026,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

