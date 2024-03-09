Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

