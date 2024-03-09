Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MELI stock traded down $17.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,512.50. 378,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,666.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,489.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

