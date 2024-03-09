Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.18. 8,613,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,241. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

