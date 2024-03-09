Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,010,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

