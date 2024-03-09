Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $876,000 Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XCEM. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,946,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 268,271 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

XCEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,222. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

