Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.75. 2,139,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

