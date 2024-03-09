Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.88. 17,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.