Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

