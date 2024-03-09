Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 398,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,619. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

