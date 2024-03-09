Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.60. 628,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.