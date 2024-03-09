Berenberg Bank Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $130.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $764,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.