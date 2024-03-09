BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Shares Up 1.8%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.65. 12,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 52,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.26.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.98.

