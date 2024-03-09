Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$20.50 at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
