BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 781,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,476 shares.The stock last traded at $75.25 and had previously closed at $72.15.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

