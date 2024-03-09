Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00.
Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$549.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$9.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
