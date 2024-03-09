Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.88. 1,009,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.