Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.