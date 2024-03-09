Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $327,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,196. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

