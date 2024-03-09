Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $757.68. 1,026,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $753.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.66. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

