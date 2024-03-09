Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.4 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $757.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $753.25 and a 200-day moving average of $662.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.