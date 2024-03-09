Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Inspire International ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWJD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 268,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA WWJD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Inspire International ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $30.25.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

