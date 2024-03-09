BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Metagenomi Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ MGX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

