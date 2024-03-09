BMO Capital Markets Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$155.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.69. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.