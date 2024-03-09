BMO Capital Markets Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $165.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

ROST opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

