BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 11,720,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,713,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNGD. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the third quarter worth about $75,000.

