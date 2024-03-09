Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

