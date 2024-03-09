Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Bowlero alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOWL

Bowlero Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bowlero by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.